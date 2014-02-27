© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New CEO at Aspocomp

Mikko Montonen has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Aspocomp Group Plc as of May 15, 2014.

Mr. Montonen currently works at Okmetic Plc as the Executive Vice President of Customers and Markets and the Deputy to the President.



Mikko Montonen has over 20 years' experience from Okmetic Plc where he has been in charge of sales to and customer relations of, inter alia, car electronics and semiconductor customers in both America and Europe.



Current President and Chief Executive Officer Sami Holopainen – who has been in the company for over 13 year – will continue in his position until May 15, 2014, and with the company until May 31th, 2014.