Bike kiosks with Zytronic Touch Sensing Technology
Zytronic’s proprietary Projected Capacitive Technology (PCT) has – through its Japanese distribution partner, Minato Electronics – been specified for a new outdoor, public-use application.
Pedal LTD. has begun integrating PCT touch sensors into its Inter Street rental kiosks. The Inter Street systems are already in the process of being installed throughout Kawagoe city, close to Tokyo. Each rental kiosk has a 12-inch customized ZYBRID touch sensor, linked to a Zytronic ZXY100 touch controller.
“Increased reliance on bicycles as a mode of transport clearly has many advantages. It eases of traffic congestion in urban areas and lowers carbon emissions, as well as contributing to a healthier society by encouraging people to exercise more regularly. Our bike rental system empowers this by giving both tourists and commuters greater access to the necessary resources,” states Hiroshi Hirao, CEO, Pedal LTD “The units needs to be able to cope with the rigors of day-to-day use, while also having sleek, attractive exteriors. We could see that through engaging with Zytronic we would be able to satisfy these key design goals.”
“Zytronic touch sensors have been utilized successfully in bike rental kiosks located in London, UK, Montreal, Canada, Melbourne, Australia and other cities. Adding Japan to this list represents another significant endorsement for our proprietary projected capacitive touch technology. As the Pedal LTD. systems are sited in unattended outdoor locations, they will be continuously exposed to the elements, as well as facing the rigors of heavy use and potential damage,” asserts Ian Crosby, Sales & Marketing Director for Zytronic. “Choosing PCT helps to ensure 24/7 availability of the system whatever the season, avoiding costly and embarrassing periods of downtime for the operator.”
