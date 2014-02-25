© creasencesro-dreamstime.com

SMK Electronics expands with Detroit office

SMK Electronics, a subsidiary of SMK Corporation, is expanding its presence in the United States with the opening of a new sales office near Detroit, Michigan.

Supplying the design and manufacture of automotive vision systems, in-dash touch-panel display systems and automotive-grade connectors, SMK’s new office will service automobile manufacturers in Detroit and throughout the United States.



“We are excited to be expanding our presence to better serve our automobile manufacturing customers in the U.S.,” said Paul Evans, President SMK Electronics Corporation. “Forward- and rear-facing camera systems, along with ‘in-dash’ touch-panel displays, are becoming standard features in new automobiles; and SMK Electronics, through localized design, manufacturing and support, is well positioned to supply our U.S. customers with advanced, cost-effective vision and touch-panel control solutions.”