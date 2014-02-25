© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

JUKI successfully closes the integration of Sony EMCS

The last milestone of the JUKI/Sony EMCS fusion has been reached. Only an antitrust enquiry from the Chinese authorities remained open.

It has now been concluded and the approval for the fusion has been given. Sony EMCS will be an official legal part of JUKI Automation Systems Corporation from 1st March 2014.