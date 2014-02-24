© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Probe Manufacturing to manufacture for Muni-Fed Energy

Probe Manufacturing has been selected by Muni-Fed Energy to build the proprietary energy saving devices for industrial lights that it holds the manufacturing rights to.

Muni-Fed Energy has licensed the manufacturing rights to this technology from Premier Holding Corporation. Probe will immediately begin the manufacturing process on the LiteOwl, a product designed to save energy for existing streetlights. Once manufacturing is complete for the LiteOwl, Probe will begin production of the E-Series. Additionally, Probe will manufacture a custom built a kitted unit utilized specifically to save energy for twelve 1,000 watt lamps on high poles, such as those found in ports and rail yards.



Kam Mahdi, CEO of Probe manufacturing, added, “We are pleased to have been awarded this contract which will assist in increasing our revenue base. Our manufacturing capabilities and competitive pricing allows for high-quality products to be manufactured right here in the United States. We look forward to working with Muni-Fed Energy and Probe to build these superior products that have been invented, created, manufactured and sold in the US. We look forward to signing additional manufacturing contracts throughout 2014 with potential customers that have similar profiles as Muni-Fed and Premier Holding.”



“The decision to go with Probe was an easy one,” said Phil Bowman, CEO of Muni-Fed Energy. “After seeing their facility, their top-notch clientele and business model, there are synergies in every area of our businesses making this more of a partnership than a client relationship. We look forward to doing many additional projects with the Probe team.”



“We are thrilled about this agreement,” said Randall Letcavage, President and CEO of Premier. “We brought Probe to Muni-Fed Energy for their consideration, and we could not be happier that the two companies formed such a beneficial relationship. Everyone stands to benefit from it.”