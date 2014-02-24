© evertiq

New certification for Syncron EMS

Florida-based EMS-provider, Syncron EMS-provider, has been successfully certified according to ISO13485:2003, the international standard for quality management systems for medical device manufacturing.

"ISO 13485 certification demonstrates our commitment to deliver added value in a systematic, predictable, and verifiable manner to our customers in the medical device market," said John Sjolander, President and CEO of Syncron. "This certification reflects the significant investment in the quality systems required to manufacture medical devices and sets the stage for Syncron to significantly expand its medical device manufacturing services business."



Syncron was awarded the certification by BSI.