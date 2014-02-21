© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric appoints new President & CEO

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has appointed Masaki Sakuyama as the company’s new President & CEO, effective April 1, 2014. Sakuyama will replace Kenichiro Yamanishi, who will assume the position of Chairman.

Sakuyama was born in Hyogo Prefecture in 1952. Joining Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in 1977, he first served as an engineer in the company’s Kobe Works. He became Mitsubishi Electric’s Executive Officer and Group President of Energy & Industrial Systems Group in 2008, and Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Strategic Planning Division in 2010. In 2012, Sakuyama was promoted to Executive Vice President and Group President of Semiconductor & Device Group.



Yamanishi was born in Osaka Prefecture in 1951. He joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in 1975, and was named Executive Officer and Vice President of Corporate Total Productivity Management & Environmental Programs in 2006. In 2008, he became Senior Executive Officer and Group President of Semiconductor & Device Group. Yamanishi was appointed President & CEO in 2010.