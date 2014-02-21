© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Contec completes acquisition of Replico Corporation

Contec Holdings has completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets and operations of Replico Corporation.

“I am very pleased to announce the completion of the Replico acquisition and excited by the prospects for the future. Customer reaction to the vision of more streamlined and integrated service solutions has been very positive as the opportunity to take cost out of the supply chain and reduce capital investments by eliminating wasteful hand-offs and delays is readily apparent,” said Hari Pillai, President and Chief Executive Officer of Contec.



“Replico’s Deep Blu IT systems allows Contec to quickly and accurately synchronize forward and reverse service shipments with multiple system operator (MSO) billing systems while the expanded footprint allows Contec to provide returns management services in close proximity to more MSO subscribers,” stated Richard Kielb, Contec’s Executive Vice President of Sales. “Furthermore, deployment of Contec’s automated test solutions in the newly expanded service center network enables most returns to be quickly tested, serviced and returned to productive inventory thus reducing capital investment for our customers. Equipment that needs more extensive repair can now quickly and seamlessly leverage Contec’s lower cost repair center network. The result is a service supply chain that uniquely combines the best of speed, cost and high customer satisfaction with MSO subscribers,” added Kielb.



The acquisition, which was funded from Contec’s available funds, closed on February 14th. All current Replico employees have been transitioned to Contec employees.