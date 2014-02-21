© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Essemtec partner up with SEICA France

Essemtec has signed a new exclusive collaboration agreement for France with SEICA France, a solutions provider for the electronics industry.

According to the agreement, SEICA France is committed to exclusively delivering product demonstrations, service and support for Essemtec. Georges Bouvier, previous Director of Essemtec France, has joined the team of SEICA France as Assembly Division Manager.



SEICA’s General Manager Stéphane Dupoux has observed Essemtec in the market for some time and considers the collaboration to be the best, most solid choice for his customers. “The wide range of highly flexible machines for SMT production makes Essemtec very attractive. Customers can benefit from high-quality standards, low maintenance and hardly any downtime.”