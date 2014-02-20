© beisea dreamstime.com

Philips Respironics initiates recall of Trilogy Ventilator

Respironics, Inc., a Philips Healthcare business, has initiated a worldwide recall of approximately 600 Philips Respironics Trilogy Ventilators, comprising Trilogy Ventilator Models 100, 200 and 202.

On February 11, 2014, Philips Respironics initiated a voluntary recall to address a potentially defective component on the Trilogy Ventilator power management board, which could affect the function of the device. If this issue is not corrected it is possible that the ventilator may fail to deliver mechanical breaths and that the alarm functionality may be reduced to indicate ventilatory failure, resulting in serious adverse health consequences or death. There have been no reports of death or serious injury related to this potential problem.



During production testing Philips Respironics discovered that the Trilogy ventilators contain a potentially defective ferrite component on the power management board of the device. This recall affects 600 Trilogy Ventilator devices shipped between December 31, 2013, and January 30, 2014.



Philips Respironics is instructing customers to remove affected devices from service and to return them to Philips for replacement. All distributors, providers, and customers with potentially affected Trilogy devices will have their units replaced.



Countries where affected devices have been shipped include the United States, France, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Korea, Kuwait, Netherlands, and Singapore.