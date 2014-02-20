© jultud dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric to acquire its distributor Klima Plus

Mitsubishi Electric is to acquire its Turkish air conditioning distributor, Klima Plus, through its local subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Turkey A.Ş.

Mr.Hiroyuki Umemura, Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric comments: “Klima Plus is a key distributor in the air conditioning market in Turkey whom we have worked with for 10 years. They have a reliable, proven track record with a combination of cutting edge technology and great customer service and we are pleased to welcome them to Mitsubishi Electric. Additionally, integrating their local sales knowledge will be a great asset as we look to further strengthen our business in this market.”



Over the last year, Mitsubishi Electric’s business in Turkey has experienced strong growth. Adding the newly acquired air conditioning business to the existing Factory Automation business, Mitsubishi Electric Turkey is aiming for a turnover of approximately 255 Million Turkish Lira in 2015. Further expansion of sales will be targeted through the integration with other infrastructure related businesses already deployed in Turkey (Satellites, Lifts and Escalators, Train Equipment, Power Generation etc.).