Kyocera launches operations at its first manufacturing facility in India

The construction of the Kyocera Group’s first manufacturing plant in India has been completed.

The establishment of Kyocera CTC Precision Tools is intended to strengthen the company’s cutting tools business in the Indian market, where demand for industrial cutting tools is expanding rapidly. The industrial cutting tool market in India is expected to grow the fastest of all newly developing countries based on the growth in the automotive, industrial machinery, energy, and infrastructure markets. Furthermore, with price competition intensifying among automotive manufacturers in India, there is a growing priority for purchasing domestically made products.



Seeing these market trends in India, Kyocera CTC Precision Tools began construction of the new manufacturing plant in November 2012 in order to expand its cutting tool business in the country.



“The Kyocera Group delivers a diverse range of products globally, from fine ceramic components, electronic devices, and cutting tools to mobile phones, copiers, solar power generating systems and services such as information and communications technology solutions. As our first manufacturing site in India, we hope that Kyocera CTC Precision Tools will act as a springboard for the Group’s further business expansion in the country,” stated Kyocera Corporation Chairman Tetsuo Kuba during a speech given at the completion ceremony. “We are delighted to work with our partners in India at this new manufacturing plant and hope that our business will help contribute to the development of Jamshedpur and India.”