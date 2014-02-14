© evertiq

ESCHA finds new partners in Northern and Southern Europe

German ESCHA has extended its sales network in North- and South Europe via the Swedish Tufvasson Tesch AB and The Italian R.E.D. srl,.

Tufvasson Tesch is a company with log experience in industrial connectivity, power supply and power management. As a member of the Addtech Group it designs, develops and markets technologically sophisticated components and sub systems towards the Swedish market.



The R.E.D. srl, based in the industrially shaped North Italy, is specialized in marketing high-end automation components for industrial applications. The company main target markets are the classical machine- and plant construction as well as the automotive industry.



“Within the scope of our globalization strategy, we have won two new sales partners competently extending our network on two important European markets”, says Ulf Eilhardt, Regional Sales Manager North- and East Europe at ESCHA. His colleague Holger Beland, Regional Sales Manager for West- und South Europe adds: “Together with Tufvasson Tesch and R.E.D., we want to build up our position on the Swedish and Italian markets. Above all, we expect big demand potential for customer-specific developments.”