Orbit One wins new order worth SEK 35 million

Orbit One's production unit in Stockholm has won a major order worth SEK 35 million (EUR 3.9 million) The order comes from an existing customer who has now chosen to extend their partnership with Orbit One.

"It is very gratifying that our customer continues to have confidence in us. We see it as proof that we can supply contract manufacturing of a high and consistent quality while remaining cost-effective and competitive. This is our second major order in a short time, and we also think that we see signs of improvement in the economy and an increasing inflow of orders," says Orbit One's marketing manager Per Jennel.



Orbit One's unit in Stockholm focuses on box build, surface mounting electronics and the assembly of electromechanics.