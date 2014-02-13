© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Universal Robots expands distribution network in the US

The Danish manufacturer of industrial robot arms is expanding its distribution network, adding Numatic Engineering in Southern California and Intek Systems in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Southern New Jersey.

Ed Mullen, National Sales Manager of Universal Robots in North America, says that the distributors were carefully chosen in a competitive field of potential candidates:



“We were looking to add some pneumatic centric distributors. With this type of distributor, the level of penetration into small accounts is much higher. The typical pneumatic distributor has 2-3 times the end user customer base than an electro-mechanical distributor and we found that in both Numatic Engineering and Intek Systems,” says Mullen adding that the expansion will help address the recent surge in customer interest in Universal Robots within the small and medium sized segments:



Steve Leach, President of Numatic Engineering, says that adding Universal Robots to the line card fills a significant gap in the market:



“Our customers need a flexible robot that’s easy to operate and integrate into existing production. A robot they can quickly reprogram and move to a new production task. I predict that this will become our largest-selling robotic solution.”



Numatic Engineering’s core customers are within electronics, medical, and packaging industries.



In Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Southern New Jersey, Intek Systems is seeing the industry demand for UR robots run the gamut from packaging, assembly, medical appliances to metal fabrication.



“This is one of the most exciting products we’ve offered as a company in a long time. The Universal Robot has generated a lot of interest and is a real door opener for our salesman. We’re expecting significant growth this year in our territory from Universal Robot,” says Intek president Bob Hailstone.