SCI Technology receives multiple production orders from US military

Sanmina's SCI Technology division has received multiple production awards for the TOCNET Intercommunications System (ICS).

These recent awards total more than 2200 fully equipped ICS kits for a variety of US military tactical wheeled vehicles.



"SCI is proud to have deployed the TOCNET system to so many military users who have used it for linking critical assets together, helping achieve mission overmatch,” said Mike Underwood, President of SCI. “We continue to invest in TOCNET to ensure it remains the world’s most robust and capable ICS solution. Enabling greater war-fighter effectiveness through superior real-time communications is what SCI is committed to deliver to our military users.”



TOCNET is developed, manufactured, and supported by SCI in Huntsville, Alabama.



"As vehicle CONOPS become more complex and ancillary C4 technologies continue to improve, more is being asked of the vehicle ICS." said Malcolm Mason, Director of Business Development, SCI. "TOCNET was the first software defined ICS originally developed to address the tactical networking ICS requirements of Army Command Post environments. These requirements have migrated to the tactical vehicle environment where SCI Technology has been fielding and improving TOCNET for years. Our model of dedicated support and continued feature enhancements is unique in the current defense environment. TOCNET continues to evolve as CONOPS and ancillary systems evolve ensuring that TOCNET remains the most capable Tactical ICS available."