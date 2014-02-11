© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Kitron sign two years frame agreement with Sensys Traffic

Kitron ASA's subsidiary Kitron AB in Jönköping Sweden, has signed a new two years frame agreement for manufacturing of automatic speed surveillance and traffic light systems for Sensys Traffic AB.

The agreement is estimated to a value of 10-30 Million SEK during 2014-2015, with options of prolonging.



Sensys Traffic - a provider of road safety system solutions - develops, markets and delivers various products for traffic safety and traffic informatics. The products are primarily used for speed and red-light enforcement.



"The proximity to the supplier together with the efficiency and flexibility that Kitron show in all processes, this together with the close relationship we have established during years of cooperation has been important for us when signing the agreement", says Johan Frilund, CEO of Sensys Traffic AB.



"Our cooperation over the years with Sensys has been fruitful and we are very proud to sign this new agreement. This shows our competitiveness at our site in Jönköping and that our work with focus on LEAN manufacturing gives results." says Thomas Löfgren, Managing Director of Kitron AB.



(1 SEK = 0.11 EUR)