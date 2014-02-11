© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

STS acquires IBM Column Attach Tools and Technology License

Silicon Turnkey Solutions (STS) has acquired a technology license, patent license, and tool purchase agreement for manufacturing and rework rights to the IBM Column Grid Array (CGA) column attach process.

“The column attach (CA) is a specialized final assembly process vital to the High Reliability component needs of our customers in the Aerospace & Defense market place”, commented Marti McCurdy, VP of Silicon 360; a division of STS. "STS is committed to provide the column attach services following identical processes, materials, and workmanship standards as customers have been accustomed to historically from IBM." She stated that the CA line will extend the availability of this process and technology well into the future providing a solution to the "critical" process pioneered by IBM, and removing any DMS concern for our National Defense Sector.



“The technology license is an essential part of our integrated turn-key solutions to the Aerospace and Defense Industry customers”, stated Zef Malik, CEO of STS. “This, in conjunction to our recent acquisition of a contract and electronic manufacturing company, places us in a very unique position to provide total enablement capabilities of assembly, column attach, board level assembly manufacturing, and component and system level solutions.”