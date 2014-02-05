© Apple (for illustration purposes only!)

What happened to tradition Apple?

Taking a step (or two) away from its usual business path, Cupertino-based electronics giant Apple is said to have started to produce its iPhone 4 series again.

Apple - or rather its main contract manufacturer Foxconn - is said to have restarted the production of the iPhone 4. Albeit only for 3 markets: India, Indonesia and Brazil, MacRumours and other media report.



Tradition has it however, that - with each new iPhone model - the older version will no longer be produced and this would mark the first time that the production of a discontinued iPhone model has been restarted by Apple. The iPhone 4 was phased out following the release of the higher-end and more expensive iPhone 5S and iPhone 5c.



One reason for making this step away from previous business strategies could be the fierce competition with Samsung. A lower priced iPhone would certainly push sales numbers.