Dell rumours are 'wildly inaccurate'

© marcin-kempski-dreamstime.com

After yesterdays reports of world wide layoffs at computer maker Dell, the company has responded. While it's not denying the reductions, the high number of 15'000 “inaccurate”.

“I can confirm that a very small percentage of Dell’s global team members accepted the company’s recent offer of a significant severance package associated with a voluntary separation program.



Meanwhile, we’re hiring in strategic areas of our business, including hardware and software development, engineering and customer coverage worldwide.



It is accurate that we've taken steps to optimize our business, streamline operations and improve its efficiency over the past few years. And, as any prudent business, we'll continue to review our operations in an effort to remain competitive and best serve customers. Thanks.”

The story first caught wind yesterday after UK news site, The Register, received information about the layoffs from insiders at Dell.Dell' senior manager of Dell Corporate Affairs, David Frink has now responded to The Register via email.