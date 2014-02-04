© Microsoft

Satya Nadella - Microsoft's new CEO

Microsoft search for a new CEO is finally over – and rumors had it right – the company has now appointed Satya Nadella as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Nadella previously held the position of Executive Vice President of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise group.



“During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead Microsoft than Satya Nadella,” said Bill Gates, Microsoft’s Founder and Member of the Board of Directors. “Satya is a proven leader with hard-core engineering skills, business vision and the ability to bring people together. His vision for how technology will be used and experienced around the world is exactly what Microsoft needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded product innovation and growth.”



Since joining the company in 1992, Nadella has worked across a number of the company’s products and services, most notably the company’s move to the cloud and the development of one its cloud infrastructures supporting Bing, Xbox, Office and other services.



“Microsoft is one of those rare companies to have truly revolutionized the world through technology, and I couldn’t be more honored to have been chosen to lead the company,” Nadella said. “The opportunity ahead for Microsoft is vast, but to seize it, we must focus clearly, move faster and continue to transform. A big part of my job is to accelerate our ability to bring innovative products to our customers more quickly.”



“Having worked with him for more than 20 years, I know that Satya is the right leader at the right time for Microsoft,” said Steve Ballmer, who announced on Aug. 23, 2013 that he would retire once a successor was named. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of working with the most talented employees and senior leadership team in the industry, and I know their passion and hunger for greatness will only grow stronger under Satya’s leadership.”