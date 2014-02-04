© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New boss at Panasonic Europe's Automotive & Industrial Systems

Panasonic Europe has appointed Dr. Wilhelm Steger to the position of President of Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Europe (PAISEU).

Dr. Steger will be responsible for driving the growth of Panasonic’s presence within the automotive and industrial devices sectors in Europe.



Laurent Abadie, Chairman and CEO, Panasonic Europe, commented: “The automotive and industrial systems sectors have already been proven to offer Panasonic enormous scope for growth and we have already demonstrated significant innovative solutions in areas such as automotive infotainment, electronic systems, driver assistance and batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. But we will also strengthen our efforts in factory automation and industrial components and systems for the energy, environment, safety, appliances and infrastructure sectors. Dr. Steger’s appointment as President of PAISEU shows our long-term commitment and strong expansion plans with our existing customers and prospects, our partners and employees in these markets.”



“Panasonic is ideally placed to create comprehensive solutions for the automotive and closely related professional industries providing our customers with a clear competitive advantage,” added Dr. Wilhelm Steger. “With access to such a broad range of innovation and engineering expertise across the company, PAISEU will be able to offer new technologies, solutions and consultancy that no other company could match. I look forward to working with my counterparts across the business to harness the power of our shared vision and the talent of the Panasonic workforce to maximise the opportunities for both Panasonic and the industry as a whole.”



Dr. Steger joins Panasonic from Delphi and has previously held executive management positions in Siemens, Siemens VDO and Continental.