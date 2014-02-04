© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

MEC goes back to its original name

The American EMS-provider is going back to its roots; as of now, the company will again be know as Milwaukee Electronics vs. the shorter MEC designation.

During the company's 60 year history a lot of changes have been made; new ventures, acquisitions and re-focusing of its business to specific market segments. However, It's core has remained unchanged, Electronics Design and Manufacturing.



According to the company, there will be no changes to the management or structure of the company associated with the name and logo changes.