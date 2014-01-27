© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Management changes at FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems' William A. Sundermeier, President of the Company's Government Systems Division, has resigned to pursue other personal and business opportunities.

Thomas A. Surran, most recently President of the Company's Commercial Systems Division, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, and will assume responsibility for FLIR's global commercial and government operations. Mr. Sundermeier has agreed to assist the Company with the transition of his responsibilities through the end of February.



"I want to thank Bill for his tremendous contributions to FLIR," commented Andy Teich, FLIR's Chief Executive Officer. "He has been an instrumental part of FLIR's growth and evolution over the past nineteen years, from his early days in product management through his leadership of our Government Systems business for the past eight years. We will miss his deep experience and perspective."



Tom Surran first joined FLIR with the acquisition of Indigo Systems in 2004, and served as General Manager of the Company's Commercial Vision Systems business until 2007. He rejoined the Company in 2009 and has since held several roles including Vice President and General Manager of Raymarine, a FLIR company, as well as President of the Company's Commercial Systems Division.



"Tom is a veteran executive and leader with demonstrated experience in all aspects of operations. He has successfully led three FLIR operations over the past ten years, and I am confident in his ability to continue that success in this expanded role," Mr. Teich concluded.