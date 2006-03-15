Viking Test lands new orders

UK-based Viking Test Services announces several new orders from Printed Circuit Board Producers around Europe.

A MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to PE Print Electronics, Israel. PE Print chose the Emma test system for its high speed and accuracy and ability test a full range of product.



A 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to Melta Printed Circuits, Israel. Melta chose the high speed EMX6151 model capable of testing 30 um pads at a staggering speed with no pad marking.



A 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to Central Circuits, Johannesburg, South Africa.



A 2nd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to Newbury Electronics, Newbury, UK. Newbury purchased their first MicroCraft in 2003 and have been totally satisfied with the overall quality of the test system.



A MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to RADIOTEHNIKA RRR in Latvia. VEF are investing over 1 million Euro in new pcb equipment and the MicroCraft machine was chosen principally for its overall winning performance.



A a 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to PIU Printex, Vienna, Austria. PIU Printex are a small specialist company specializing in complex pcb's and excellent customer service.



Viking Test Services have also announced the sale of the 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system to Eurotech Group PLC, Exmouth , Devon. Eurotech are continuously investing in the future to meet the demands for high technology, quick turn pcb's.



The purchase of the MicroCraft is part of a £500,000.00 investment that has been made in 2006. Eurotech are now one of the top 5 PCB manufacturers in the UK.



Viking Test Services have secured agency agreements to sell the leading of Tamarack High technology UV exposure and laser ablation photolithography Equipment OEM Vacuum lamination Press systems.