SMT & Inspection | March 15, 2006
Viking Test lands new orders
UK-based Viking Test Services announces several new orders from Printed Circuit Board Producers around Europe.
A MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to PE Print Electronics, Israel. PE Print chose the Emma test system for its high speed and accuracy and ability test a full range of product.
A 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to Melta Printed Circuits, Israel. Melta chose the high speed EMX6151 model capable of testing 30 um pads at a staggering speed with no pad marking.
A 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to Central Circuits, Johannesburg, South Africa.
A 2nd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to Newbury Electronics, Newbury, UK. Newbury purchased their first MicroCraft in 2003 and have been totally satisfied with the overall quality of the test system.
A MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to RADIOTEHNIKA RRR in Latvia. VEF are investing over 1 million Euro in new pcb equipment and the MicroCraft machine was chosen principally for its overall winning performance.
A a 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to PIU Printex, Vienna, Austria. PIU Printex are a small specialist company specializing in complex pcb's and excellent customer service.
Viking Test Services have also announced the sale of the 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system to Eurotech Group PLC, Exmouth , Devon. Eurotech are continuously investing in the future to meet the demands for high technology, quick turn pcb's.
The purchase of the MicroCraft is part of a £500,000.00 investment that has been made in 2006. Eurotech are now one of the top 5 PCB manufacturers in the UK.
Viking Test Services have secured agency agreements to sell the leading of Tamarack High technology UV exposure and laser ablation photolithography Equipment OEM Vacuum lamination Press systems.
A 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to Melta Printed Circuits, Israel. Melta chose the high speed EMX6151 model capable of testing 30 um pads at a staggering speed with no pad marking.
A 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to Central Circuits, Johannesburg, South Africa.
A 2nd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to Newbury Electronics, Newbury, UK. Newbury purchased their first MicroCraft in 2003 and have been totally satisfied with the overall quality of the test system.
A MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to RADIOTEHNIKA RRR in Latvia. VEF are investing over 1 million Euro in new pcb equipment and the MicroCraft machine was chosen principally for its overall winning performance.
A a 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system has been sold to PIU Printex, Vienna, Austria. PIU Printex are a small specialist company specializing in complex pcb's and excellent customer service.
Viking Test Services have also announced the sale of the 3rd MicroCraft Emma test system to Eurotech Group PLC, Exmouth , Devon. Eurotech are continuously investing in the future to meet the demands for high technology, quick turn pcb's.
The purchase of the MicroCraft is part of a £500,000.00 investment that has been made in 2006. Eurotech are now one of the top 5 PCB manufacturers in the UK.
Viking Test Services have secured agency agreements to sell the leading of Tamarack High technology UV exposure and laser ablation photolithography Equipment OEM Vacuum lamination Press systems.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments