iSuppli hosts Euro research briefings

A European Briefing Series will be co-located at the Hotel Josef in Prague with iSuppli's Flat Information Displays Europe 2006

What are the major trends impacting Europe's semiconductor and electronic-equipment industries in 2006 and beyond? Which technologies are set to reshape Europe's electronics industry over the next decade? How can European companies refine their procurement practices to cut costs and reduce risk?Learn the answers to these questions and many more at iSuppli Corp.'s 2006 European Briefing Series, which will be held in Prague, Czech Republic on Tuesday Apr. 25 and Wednesday, Apr. 26.At the event, iSuppli analysts and guests will present their views on electronics industry developments and analyze their impact on the European market.iSuppli's 2006 European Briefing Series is structured as two separate one-day sessions targeting specific industry segments and issues relevant to the European marketplace. The first day will be focused entirely on procurement, while the second day will cover semiconductors.The event is structured so attendees can pick which session is of interest to them and pay for and attend only that portion of the program.- Jean-Philippe Dauvin, group vice president and chief economist at STMicroelectronics, who will deliver a presentation entitled: Europe at a Crossroads.- Barbara Schaden, chief economist at Infineon Technologies, who will present a speech entitled: A Vision of the Semiconductor Industry in 2016.- Sang Park, iSuppli executive fellow, who will discuss how to improve procurement practices.- Dale Ford, vice president, market intelligence for iSuppli, who will examine the global semiconductor business.The 2006 European Briefing Series will be co-located at the Hotel Josef in Prague with iSuppli's Flat Information Displays Europe 2006 (FID Europe 2006) event, which will be held on Thursday, Apr. 27.For more information and registration, visit http://www.isuppli.com/europe2006