BlackBerry / Foxconn phone for under USD 200

The - at least verbally - introduced new Blackberry smartphone will come at under USD 200.

BlackBerry is working with powerhouse Foxconn on a touch-screen smartphone. The device is aimed at the consumer electronics market; an area not considered a major forte of the Canadians, according to a report on cnet.



Blackberry CEO John Chen, speaking at in Las Vegas, was therefore quick to mention another, high-end, smartphone sporting the typical keyboard. Designed in-house, this smartphone is - most likely - aimed at enterprise customers.