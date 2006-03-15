Infineon goes for shopping in Japan

According to EETimes the German chip maker Infineon is likely to make an acquisition in Japan to strengthen its position on that market.

However Infineon first have to get rid of its memory business. "We need to perform better in Japan. We are not strong enough there", Wolfgang Ziebart told Financial Times in an interview.



The possible acquisition could be funded by the sale of Infineon's DRAM business which is expected to occur by July 1.