© ABI Research Analysis | December 24, 2013
Intel ends 2013 with a Bang
ABI Research has verified that Intel has a leading position in the mobile processor technology race; launching the first 22nm mobile application processor.
The 22nm quad-core application processor (Intel Z3740D) was found in a Dell tablet that was recently launched for the Christmas season.
Jim Mielke, VP of engineering at ABI Research, comments, “2013 saw a number of new processor launches with 32nm and 28nm technology (most from fabless companies) but Intel has used one of its core advantages (process technology) to pass them all.”
The 22nm process node used for the Z3740D is not just the smallest geometry in a mobile device today; it also introduces a new transistor. The core transistor structure used in the 22nm Z3740D is quite different than structures used in previous generations. The core transistor found in the device ABI Research analyzed (pictured below) has a gate that surrounds source/drain diffusion fins on three sides giving it the name tri-gate or 3D transistor.
The introduction of the 1.86GHz processor in a Dell product also hints to Dell renewing its commitment to the tablet market. Being first to introduce products with leading edge technology, like the Z3740D 22nm processor, is a good start for the company. Key sensors and interface devices found in the tablet included Knowles MEMS microphones, STM sensors and sensor hub, and Synaptics touch screen controller.
