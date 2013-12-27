© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com

NSN has the edge in the race

With the explosion in mobile data traffic, operators struggle to provide the data services that their customers desire.

ABI Research forecasts that mobile monitoring and optimization equipment revenue will increase to over $9 billion by 2018 and operators can remain competitive by continuously providing their customers with high performance data services even with congested networks.



Research analyst, Sabir Rafiq comments, “Mobile operators are feeling the squeeze on data capacity, and with solutions such as Self-Optimizing Networks (SON) and Wi-Fi offloading they can assure that their customers receive the best possible service at all times.”



Optimizing across heterogeneous networks, which are multi-technology and multi-environment networks, also plays a vital role. As many people utilize different devices for their daily data usage, optimizing across technologies such as 3G / 4G / macrocell / HetNets / Wi-Fi is required to profitably deliver an optimum service.



Rafiq continues, “The coordination between the macro cells and small cells is vital to deliver optimum performance of the radio network and provide a meaningful end customer experience.”



ABI Research sees that the leading mobile network infrastructure vendors, Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei, and NSN all provide SON and Heterogeneous Network solutions. NSN has an edge over its competitors with its intelligent SON automation and early field deployments across 3G and 4G. The solution helps operators to monitor the deployment, process alignment strategies, and implement new network elements.