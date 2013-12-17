© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Elcon refinanced by financial investor

MP Corporate Finance represented German, Elcon Systemtechnik GmbH and the majority shareholders of UET United Electronic Technology AG in the financing process towards finding financial investors.

During the structured financing process Elcon Systemtechnik and UET United Electronic Technology were advised and represented by MP Corporate Finance in negotiations with international financial investors leading to the successful implementation of a long-term financing plan, enhancing the future development and prosperity of the companies.



Elcon Systemtechnik, located in Hartmannsdorf, Germany, is a supplier of telecommunication access and transmission systems and network components for copper, fibre and coax infrastructure.