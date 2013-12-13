© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Google to challenge Intel?

Google may be about to embark into the chip market to better manage the interactions between hardware and software.

The information comes from Bloomberg, citing a source with knowledge in the matter. Google, currently being one of the largest buyers of server processors, could – if they themselves start producing – possibly change the market. However, there still is no solid plan regarding this, and as we know, plans can change.



When asked about the information by, Google spokeswoman Liz Markman responded rather cryptically, saying that the company are active in designing the world’s best infrastructure, which includes both hardware- and software design.



If Google were to make this move, a company that would definitely feel the consequences of it is Intel. Google is currently the chip giant's fifth largest customer and according to Bloomberg account for 4.3 percent of the company's revenues.