© evertiq

Commission clears Nokia / Microsoft deal

The European Commission has cleared proposed acquisition of Nokia's handset division by software giant Microsoft. No competition concerns were found during the investigation.

The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise any competition concerns, in particular because there are only modest overlaps between the parties' activities and the links between Microsoft's mobile operating systems, mobile applications and enterprise mail server software with Nokia's smart mobile devices are unlikely to lead to competitors being shut out from the market.



This is an important step towards completing the EUR 5.44 billion deal. The Finnish company expects to close the deal within the fist quarter of 2014.