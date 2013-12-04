© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

An other FDA-registered facility for Creation Technologies

Creation Technologies' electronics manufacturing facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has obtained official FDA Registration.

The news comes on the heels of the company’s announcement last month that its manufacturing facility in Lexington, Kentucky, had also become FDA-registered. Creation’s Milwaukee unit becomes the 6th Creation facility registered to build medical and other electronic devices that require FDA Approval.



The Oak Creek, Wisconsin manufacturing facility has a long history of building medical devices. The facility was originally known as Eder Industries, and for the last decade has operated as a strategic business unit of Creation Technologies.



“FDA registration is a key supplement to the ISO 13485 certification we have in 12 of our business units, including here in Milwaukee,” said Dan Dery, General Manager. “It was a logical extension of existing capabilities given our history of delivering regulatory success to our customer base, and shows our adherence to the highest quality standards. We’re very excited about this next step in serving the end-to-end electronics design and manufacturing needs of our medical device customers in the Midwest.”



Creation Technologies also has a newly expanded Design Center in Oak Creek and a Design Center in Colorado. The two locations operate together as Creation Design Services and specialize in providing full design & development services to Creation’s medical and other OEMs, and are both ISO 14971 and ISO 13485-certified.



“Providing ongoing enhancements to our medical device design and manufacturing services is a strategic initiative for Creation,” said Kathy Thomson, Vice President of Business Development. “We offer our customers the unique advantage of an integrated design-through-manufacturing solution with the same core team focused on getting products to market as quickly as possible.”