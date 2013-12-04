© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Brandner PCB invests in speed

The Brandner team came back from productronica with a new drilling machine in their luggage. Or at least a purchase agreement.

Brander invested in the latest generation Multistation EVO, an investment that will "allow the company to react quicker to customer demands involving the production of HDI PCB's", a press statement reads.



The drilling machine will be installed at Brandner's facility in December.