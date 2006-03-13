Pickering signs distributor in Italy

Pickering Interfaces is improving its service in Southern Europe with the appointment of a local distribution partner for Italy, aimed at serving both existing electronics manufacturing sites as well as existing companies who are moving into the region.

Elcomind s.r.l is a well-known and professional distributor organisation in the test equipment market in Italy. Elcomind's Test Team operating out of Milan, will assume responsibility for Italy .



Pickering Interfaces' Sales Manager Europe Bo Ohrwall commented: " Our global customers now require support on their doorsteps - a trend that has seen Pickering expand its presence in several key geographies in Europe . Our new partnership with Elcomind s.r.l. is a significant step towards

providing true support for the Italian region. Elcomind with more than 20 years experience in ATE is a well-respected company, who is ideally placed to maximise the benefits our customers can gain from using our innovative PXI and LXI products '.



Andrea Croce, Elcomind's Sales Manager : "We are always looking for best partners in Europe establishing long term business relationships. We have found Pickering Interfaces one of the very well known PXI/LXI brands in today's test world, customer oriented as we are. This new partnership will take advantage of Pickering Interfaces' products & expertise plus our test engineering skills and our knowledge of the Italian market. We will also provide in-depth support and training for Pickering Interfaces in local language. We have been familiar with the Pickering Interfaces products for

some time and are impressed by their quality and stability, tools designed by engineers for engineers. It perfectly complements our other ATE products'.