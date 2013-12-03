© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Imergy and Flextronics to collaborate on energy storage sollutions

Imergy Power Systems, formerly Deeya Energy, has entered into a design services agreement with Flextronics to design modular flow batteries.

The two companies are also considering expanding their relationship to include a manufacturing agreement for the flow batteries.



"Flextronics is one of the world's largest and most successful design and manufacturing services companies," said Tim Hennessy, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing. "In collaboration with Flextronics, we will be able to de-risk our design while driving out cost, speed execution of our roadmap, and get to market significantly faster. This is a big win for us and our customers."



California recently issued a mandate for 1.3 GW of energy storage by 2020 and other states like New York are expected to follow suit. Navigant Research anticipates that market for energy storage to support wind and solar alone will grow from USD 150 million in 2013 to USD 10.3 billion in 2023.



"We look forward to working with Imergy Power to address the growing need for grid connected energy storage," said Jeannine Sargent, president, Energy at Flextronics. "With our expertise and scale we are able to provide Imergy with supply chain solutions that can help make flow batteries a mainstream product for industrial customers, solar developers and utilities."