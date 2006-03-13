Cyncrona to distribute HIOKI

Cyncrona has been appointed distributor for HIOKI's Flying Probe products in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

HIOKI is one of the market leading manufacturers of Mounted Board and Bare Board Testers in Japan and Asia, with more than 20 years experience. HIOKI Flying Probe Testers offers high speed and high accuracy testers designed to reduce inspetion time.



The Fixture-less mounted board test system have a unique and high precision measurement unit with waveform display: A high speed CCD camera can be used for vision tests, the extra CCD camera detects misplaced components and automatic adjust probe position to achieve higher accuracy.



HIOKI offers a precision fourterminal probe, capable of mes uring very low resistance for detection of poor contact or floating IC leads. Inline board handling is standard equipment.



"Based on Cyncona's long experience within the field Flying Probe and the features that Hioki's equipment possess, we are positive that we offer our customers an exc e ptional value for money, says Mattias Franzén", Business Director Group Cyncrona.

