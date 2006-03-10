Kitron lands 3.14 MEUR order

Norwegian EMS provider Kitron Microelectronics has entered an agreement on an extended partnership with Kongsberg Automotive worth about 3.14 MEUR over five years.

The deal covers industrialization and manufacturing of Kongsber's electronic modules for gear systems.



"This is an important strategic deal to us and will broaden our automotive activities. We are proud to have reached this position at Kongsberg Automotive and we are looking forward to continue with the development of the cooperation for the benefit of both companies", Kitron Kicroelectronics CEO Leif Tore Smedås said in a statement.



This order will increase Kongsbergs activities at Kitron to the double.