Endicott appoints EU sales rep

Endicott Interconnect Technologies, Inc. has extended its global sales network with the appointment of sales representative firm, NovaPack Technologies, strengthening the company's European infrastructure.

NovaPack Technologies has particular expertise in marketing and sales of high frequency, high speed micro and opto electronics packaging. Under the agreement with EI, NovaPack Technologies will deliver opportunities to market EI semiconductor packages, PCB fabrication, assembly and technical services to the medical, military, aerospace, MEMS and RF markets in Europe.



"EI is recognized for its capacity to deliver proven product reliability and technical excellence on a global scale. I am delighted to welcome NovaPack Technologies into our network of trusted distributors," commented Michael Hills, Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Services at EI. "I am confident that together, we will achieve the very highest levels of service and value for our customers in this region."