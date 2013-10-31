© Apple General | October 31, 2013
Apple admits to battery issues
Apple has previously had some issues with the batteries for their iPhone products. This time though, it's the company's latest flagship model, the iPhone 5s.
The issue is that the new iPhone 5s is supposed to have significantly better battery life compared to previous models. However, that's not the case, at least not for a small batch of the new models.
According to Apple, the problem is a manufacturing issue/defect, which makes the battery drain faster than its supposed to.
“We recently discovered a manufacturing issue affecting a very limited number of iPhone 5S devices that could cause the battery to take longer to charge or result in reduced battery life,” said Teresa Brewer, an Apple spokeswoman, told The New York Times.
Apple hasn't released any official statement regarding how many units are affected. However, it is confirmed that it is a manufacturing defect causing this, and not a defect battery as many users thought.
Apple is reaching out to customers with affected phones and will provide them with a replacement phone, Teresa Brewer told The New York Times.
