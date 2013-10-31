© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Four years of business for Tekpartner

The Danish consultancy and development firm, Tekpartner, is celebrating its fourth birthday. The company summarises its four years of doing business as instructive and successful.

In total, the company has worked with some 70 customers, both at a national and international level. The work is described as always being different from each other, anything from small consulting contracts, to comprehensive technical partnership in which Tekpartner has taken full responsibility for the final product.



One of the factors for the company's success, is the choice to keep management and R&D on Danish soil, while through its ODS program for offshore strategy, has partnerships with major companies from example, Eastern Europe and Asia, from where expertise can be retrieved from.