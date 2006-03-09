Salcomp ready to float

As of March 13, 2006, Salcomp, a developer and manufacturer of mobile phone chargers, will be listed on Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Salcomp will be the first new company to be welcomed to the Nordic Exchange in Helsinki this year. Mats Eriksson, President & CEO of Salcomp and Jouni Torasvirta, President of the Helsinki Stock Exchange are participating in the ceremony.



"We warmly welcome Salcomp to the Nordic Exchange in Helsinki. I believe that Salcomp offers an interesting new alternative for investors in the Nordic equity market," says Jouni Torasvirta, President of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.



"Listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange is a significant step for Salcomp. Our goal is to strengthen the position as a leading global mobile telephone charger manufacturer. The proceeds from the offering are intended to be used primarily for funding organic growth, but also for funding growth through selected acquisitions, and for strengthening the capital structure of the company," says Mats Eriksson, President and CEO of Salcomp.



Salcomp Plc is a global developer and manufacturer of mobile phone chargers. Salcomp is a global market leader in terms of revenues in its business sector and its market share among the six biggest mobile phone manufacturers is approximately 22 per cent on the basis of the delivered number of chargers. In 2005 the net sales were approximately EUR 156 million and the operating profit was approximately EUR 12.5 million. Salcomp has some 6,300 employees. Production plants are located in China and Brazil. The Brazil plant was recently bought from global EMS-provider Flextronics.