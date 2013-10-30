© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

ICAPE Group opens up in Russia

French ICAPE Group is on an expansive path – not to long ago the company launched its German subsidiary – and now the company is opening yet another subsidiary; ICAPE Russia in Moscow, Russia.

“After the opening of ICAPE Deutschland in September this year, the opening of ICAPE Russia is a new milestone in the global development strategy of ICAPE Group”, said Thomas Chea, Group Marketing and Emerging Markets Development Director.



“And we are delighted to have Mr. Andrey Bushuev joining us as ICAPE Russia Director. Andrey has 19 years of experience in the electronic industry and has successfully ensured various managing positions in different international large groups in Russia. He is now on board to lead our business development there,” Mr Chea adds.