© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

SunPower and Flex celebrate manufacturing milestone

SunPower a Silicon Valley-based solar technology company, and its manufacturing partner, Flextronics has reached a production milestone; 500'000 solar panel manufactured at the Flextronics facility in Milpitas, California.

Dedicated in April 2011, the plant employs more than 100 people and produces between 80 and 90 megawatts (MW) annually, depending on the size of the solar panel being produced.



"With this U.S. manufacturing facility, and others like it around the globe, SunPower delivers our high efficiency, most reliable solar panels close to growing markets," said Marty Neese, SunPower COO. "From the start, the Flextronics team quickly brought this plant on-line, with full production less than four months after the first panel was produced. The integrity that these workers continually demonstrate has created a quality workforce that delivers SunPower's premium product."



"Today's milestone is a great accomplishment for both companies," said Jeannine Sargent, Flextronics President, Energy. "Flextronics is extremely proud to help SunPower in its goal to manufacture clean, renewable solar energy for local customers in Silicon Valley, surrounding communities and throughout the U.S."