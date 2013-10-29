© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Nokia: Increase in soon-to-be-sold phone unit

For the whole group, net sales landed at 5'662 (7'239) million euro with an operating result of 215 million euro.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Timo Ihamuotila, Nokia CFO and interim President, said:



"The third quarter was among the most transformative in our company's history. We became the full owner of NSN and we agreed on the sale of our handset operations to Microsoft, transactions which we believe will radically reshape the future of Nokia for the better. Subject to the completion of the Microsoft transaction, Nokia will have significantly improved earnings profile, strong financial position and a solid foundation from which to invest.”



Nokia saw an increase in its Devices & Services unit for the Q3 with sales increasing 6% quarter-on-quarter to EUR 2.9 billion. Year-to-year the net sales fell to 2'898 million euro, a 19% drop. Operating profit was -86 million euro.



Lumia Q3 volumes increased 19% quarter-on-quarter to 8.8 million units, while Mobile Phones Q3 volumes increased 4% quarter-on-quarter to 55.8 million units.



For the NSN-segment, Nokia Solutions and Networks, year-on-year net sales decreased 26% to 2'592 million euro. Operating profits landed at 218 million euro, a 33% decrease year-on-year.