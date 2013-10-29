© otto-ballon-mierny-dreamstime.com

Leoni opens fourth Chinese wiring systems plant

Leoni expands its Chinese operations - the company has officially inaugurated its fourth wiring systems production plant in China.

The plant in Langfang will supply passenger cars of Beijing Benz Automotive Co Ltd (BBAC), the joint venture of Daimler AG, Germany, and its Chinese partner BAIC. This is the next step of Leoni’s strong expansion in the country.



“We are happy to open this modern plant in Langfang and to deliver high quality products to BBAC”, said Dr. Andreas Brand, member of Leoni AG’s Management Board with responsibility for the Wiring Systems Division (WSD), on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony. “We are confident to extend our business in China together with our successful customers.”



Within four years, Leoni will double its local wiring systems turnover to EUR 400 million. The expansion of the company’s Chinese activities is the most important driver of its globalisation, which itself is key for long term growth and regionally balanced business.



Leoni will invest a total of EUR 30 million in buildings and equipment of the new production site. It has been built in 9 months and is currently in the ramp-up phase for the Mercedes C class project. Later, Leoni will also produce wiring systems for the models GLA and GLK. The plant in Langfang has a production area of around 20'000 square metres and will give work to at least 2'500 employees once operating at full capacity.