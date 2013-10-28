© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Harju Elekter subsidiary signs large volume contract

Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, a subsidiary of Harju Elekter, has signed two large-scale framework agreements with Eesti Energia’s subsidiary Elektrilevi OÜ.

According to the signed agreements, Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika shall supply OÜ Elektrilevi within three years with about 2'000 pre-fabricated 1- and 2-transformer substations.



The supplied automated substations are, thanks to technological developments, becoming an integral part of the “smart grid”, allowing for the remote management of substations and the monitoring of electricity quality.



Devices used in substations allow for a partial self-recovery of the grid in case of a failure, meaning that the self-healing system allows one to reduce the scope and duration of blackouts resulting from failures, at the same time checking the grid’s status at any moment and being able to prevent future failures. Substation supplies are directed to the Estonian market.



The agreements shall be extend automatically on two occasions for a term of one year, if the parties do not notify a wish to terminate the agreement.