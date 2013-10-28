© fouquin-christophe-dreamstime.com

UK connector manufacturer Intelliconnect doubles sales

UK connector manufacturer Intelliconnect has doubled its order book in the year to August 2013 compared to the previous 12 months.

“Our outstanding increase in sales marks the culmination of a great deal of hard work” Comments Roy Philips, Managing Director of Intelliconnect (Europe). “We have introduced a number of important new products, enhanced and relocated our cable assembly capability, made significant investments in design, manufacturing and test equipment and worked hard on growing our market share.”



The company have continued to grow its business in the UK and at the same time winning orders in Australia, France, Israel and India. Its USA sister company has also seen have healthy sales and is well positioned for future growth.



Philips continues. “We have a very wide standard product range many of which are available from stock and our market leading seven week turnaround time for customer connector designs offers our customers reductions in product development lead-times and cost savings.”