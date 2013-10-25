© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

Stadium: Tony Inskip steps down from the board

Tony Inskip, Group Commercial Director of Stadium Group, is stepping down from the board with immediate effect. Tony joined Stadium in November 2008 and the Board in 2009.

The newly appointed Managing Directors of the Group’s integrated electronic manufacturing services (iEMS), Ian Davies (UK iEMS) and Sohan Singh (Stadium Asia), are now responsible for driving sales and for overseeing the commercial activities of the Company’s iEMS business.



In conjunction with the appointments of Ian and Sohan, the commercial activities of the iEMS business have been realigned to support the Group’s growth plans to provide a more technical driven sales structure. The management structure in the Power Supply and Interface and Displays businesses remains unchanged.



Mr Davies joined Stadium in July 2011 as UK iEMS Business Unit Director. Prior to joining Stadium he spent 10 years with Celestica.



Mr Singh spent 30 years with Motorola, most recently as Senior Director Global Strategic Sourcing and Quality. He is responsible for driving the next phase of transformation and growth in our Asia business.



Charlie Peppiatt, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Shareholders will be aware that our iEMS business has faced a number of challenges over the last 12 months and the Board has undertaken a number of changes to ensure that the business is positioned to deliver an improved operating performance. The realignment of our commercial activities will help deliver this improved performance and trading for the year is in line with management expectations.”